Taiwan and Haiti to sign agreement for construction of power grid

Antigua Observer - Friday, August 18, 2018

Taiwan and Haiti are expected to sign an agreement by the end of this year for the construction of a power grid in Port-au-Prince to alleviate the countryâs energy supply problems. According to a report in the Taipei Times, this would be Taiwanâs first official development assistance...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UN agricultural body provides funds to hurricane-affected farmers in Haiti

Haiti names new prime minister

Grant from Japan to help UNICEF in Haiti’s cholera fight

CIP on trial, again

New UN-supported water supply system inaugurated in Haiti

Autopsies bring road deaths back to three

Several killed as bus overturns



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Fascination makes call number three

Traffic changes for Crop Over weekend

Donkey wears dress, tights to community festival

King James says time is the master

Jamaican acts for New York show

Strictly 2K heads to Florida

Funfest was a perfect treat for children

SPORTS more
McGinger Comic: Sleeping Or Can We Play Yet?

BREAKING NEWS: Ross announces move to Barbados

Carnival Fascination makes call number three

Photos: Second Day Of 2018 Cup Match Classic

Photos: Second Day Of 2018 Cup Match Classic

UWP takes legal action against Austrie, Albert and Kairi FM

Ming 7th In Golf Optimist Junior Championship

POLITICS more
McGinger Comic: Sleeping Or Can We Play Yet?

Holness to make announcement on plastic, styrofoam ban

PM to meet with those affected by Ross’ departure

Ross University coming to Barbados

Ross confirms its departure from Dominica

BREAKING NEWS: Ross announces move to Barbados

Economist says 2018/2019 budget took expected course

BUSINESS more
Herbert resigns

Digicel wins bid to provide telecommunications service to G’ovt

Athene’s Second Quarter Financial Results

Aspen Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

RenRe Declare $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

BCIB introduces international health plans

NIS banking on high-profile contact to increase compliance

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Three Moscow sisters accused of murdering abusive father

Residents block Cockburn Gardens road to protest 'Breezy' killing

Man killed by security guard at Negril party

Prisoners from BVI to stay in St. Lucia longer than expected

Portuguese cleaner posed as Grenfell victim to stay over 9 months in £155-a-night hotel

Police pursue speeding Jet Ski riders on the Thames

Jamaica utility firms report heavy losses

RELATED STORIES
UN agricultural body provides funds to hurricane-affected farmers in Haiti

Haiti names new prime minister

Grant from Japan to help UNICEF in Haiti’s cholera fight

CIP on trial, again

New UN-supported water supply system inaugurated in Haiti

Autopsies bring road deaths back to three

Several killed as bus overturns

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...