Stop blaming us for the fire <I>- Riverton residents - Some residents of Riverton City say the blame that they are getting since the fire started at the dump is hurting them even more the fumes from the flames.

Jamaica Star - Friday, August 18, 2018

Since the fire began, there has being numerous claims that the fire was started by arsonists, but the persons who live closest to the dump are rejecting those claims."Dem just love blame people from Riverton. Nobody dung ya nah light di dump because...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Held hostage by smoke - Washington Gardens resident claims dump fires are making him sick

Our meat is clean - Riverton pig farmers face discrimination from consumers

Riverton meat being sold dirt cheap

Relatives vow to continue Ninja Man's charity work

Vendors want greater security at 'Ray Ray Market'

Kingston man seeks to rise from the ashes

Hurricane Matthew leaves vendors counting losses



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Traffic changes for Crop Over weekend

Donkey wears dress, tights to community festival

King James says time is the master

Jamaican acts for New York show

Strictly 2K heads to Florida

Funfest was a perfect treat for children

Bluugo for Mandeville bike show

SPORTS more
Photos: Second Day Of 2018 Cup Match Classic

Photos: Second Day Of 2018 Cup Match Classic

UWP takes legal action against Austrie, Albert and Kairi FM

Ming 7th In Golf Optimist Junior Championship

Cool & Smooth T20 All Stars Match Cancelled

Golden Walcott

This Day in History - August 3

POLITICS more
DHTA supports new port and cruise village plans

Riot police break up opposition leader's press conference after Zimbabwe election results

Ross University leaving Dominica after 40 years

BREAKING NEWS: Ross University to shut down operation in Dominica

UWP takes legal action against Austrie, Albert and Kairi FM

US accuses Russia of ‘pervasive’ election meddling

Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe’s first post-Mugabe election

BUSINESS more
Herbert resigns

Digicel wins bid to provide telecommunications service to G’ovt

Athene’s Second Quarter Financial Results

Aspen Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

RenRe Declare $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

BCIB introduces international health plans

NIS banking on high-profile contact to increase compliance

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Drivers named in this morning’s accident

Alleged turtle killers arrested, charged

Corbishley Sworn In As New BPS Commissioner

Alleged contract killer dies after being stabbed by victim

Wanted men being sought by Kingston Western Police

Dominica Film Challenge 2018 videos to released

Oil spill cleared, road reopened

RELATED STORIES
Held hostage by smoke - Washington Gardens resident claims dump fires are making him sick

Our meat is clean - Riverton pig farmers face discrimination from consumers

Riverton meat being sold dirt cheap

Relatives vow to continue Ninja Man's charity work

Vendors want greater security at 'Ray Ray Market'

Kingston man seeks to rise from the ashes

Hurricane Matthew leaves vendors counting losses

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...