Osama bin Laden's brother warns his vengeful son Hamza not to follow in his footsteps

Telegraph UK - Friday, August 18, 2018

Osama bin Laden's brother warns his vengeful son Hamza not to follow in his footsteps elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Osama bin Laden's brother warns his vengeful son Hamza not to follow in his footsteps Save Sorry, that didn't work quite as expected. Please...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
French jogger jailed for six months for wearing 'Bin Laden' shirt 'for fun'

Antz, Batman and Kung Fu Killers: Trove of new CIA documents reveals Osama bin Laden’s film collection

CIA releases video of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza on his wedding day

Al-Qaeda's deputy leader reportedly killed by US drone strike in Syria

US forces killed 11 al-Qaeda operatives in two air strikes in Syria says Pentagon

US puts bin Laden’s son on terror blacklist

US: We will hunt, kill new Al-Qaeda leader



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cocktails, Cuisine and Soca for Spice Addiction Entertainment events

Police arrest man on suspicion of rape at Christian festival on Hampshire estate

Role Call

Let's Go Dancin' looks abroad

Ackera Gowie is Miss Jamaica Festival Queen

Dirtz C Dirtz scores with

Laden grows up

SPORTS more
UWP takes legal action against Austrie, Albert and Kairi FM

Ming 7th In Golf Optimist Junior Championship

Cool & Smooth T20 All Stars Match Cancelled

Golden Walcott

This Day in History - August 3

FIFA reduces ban on Derrick by two years

A Camp for Special Olympics Children

POLITICS more
Ross University leaving Dominica after 40 years

BREAKING NEWS: Ross University to shut down operation in Dominica

UWP takes legal action against Austrie, Albert and Kairi FM

US accuses Russia of ‘pervasive’ election meddling

Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe’s first post-Mugabe election

Jamaicans to be employed after training

Baby Jaguars are Off to Represent the Jewel in U-15 Football

BUSINESS more
Athene’s Second Quarter Financial Results

Aspen Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

RenRe Declare $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

BCIB introduces international health plans

NIS banking on high-profile contact to increase compliance

Venezuelan captial hit by 80% power cut — government

Frozen in time, Havana looks to put a modern stamp on its 500-year history

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Counter-terror police launch probe after NHS hospitals receive suspicious packages  

Oil spill causes traffic diversion

Aspen Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

Knife crime is now at record highs - but what is driving the increase?

Police arrest man on suspicion of rape at Christian festival on Hampshire estate

Swedish police shoot dead man, 20, with Down’s Syndrome who had run away from home with toy gun 

Man sentenced to life in prison for quadruple murder in Linstead

RELATED STORIES
French jogger jailed for six months for wearing 'Bin Laden' shirt 'for fun'

Antz, Batman and Kung Fu Killers: Trove of new CIA documents reveals Osama bin Laden’s film collection

CIA releases video of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza on his wedding day

Al-Qaeda's deputy leader reportedly killed by US drone strike in Syria

US forces killed 11 al-Qaeda operatives in two air strikes in Syria says Pentagon

US puts bin Laden’s son on terror blacklist

US: We will hunt, kill new Al-Qaeda leader

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...