Redonda to be designated a nature reserve

Antigua Observer - Friday, August 18, 2018

The Department of the Environment is spearheading an effort to have Redonda and the surrounding sea designated as a nature reserve.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
test poll

Jr. Calypso Songs (Ages 5 – 12)

Jr. Calypso Songs (Ages 13 – 19)

2017 Jr. Groovy Soca Songs

2017 Jr. Jumpy Soca Songs

2017 Panorama Songs

Pop Culture



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cocktails, Cuisine and Soca for Spice Addiction Entertainment events

Police arrest man on suspicion of rape at Christian festival on Hampshire estate

Role Call

Let's Go Dancin' looks abroad

Ackera Gowie is Miss Jamaica Festival Queen

Dirtz C Dirtz scores with

Laden grows up

SPORTS more
Cool & Smooth T20 All Stars Match Cancelled

Golden Walcott

This Day in History - August 3

FIFA reduces ban on Derrick by two years

A Camp for Special Olympics Children

Go Baby Jaguars Go!!

Baby Jaguars are Off to Represent the Jewel in U-15 Football

POLITICS more
Jamaicans to be employed after training

Baby Jaguars are Off to Represent the Jewel in U-15 Football

PM summons all boards in energy ministry to meeting

Reparation could assist with debt, poverty, says UWI professor

Gas price increases impacting public transport, says PNP

Increase in gas prices driven by external forces -- PetroJam

White House declares 'vast government-wide effort' underway to stop US election meddling

BUSINESS more
RenRe Declare $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

BCIB introduces international health plans

NIS banking on high-profile contact to increase compliance

Venezuelan captial hit by 80% power cut — government

Frozen in time, Havana looks to put a modern stamp on its 500-year history

Puerto Rico shakes up Cabinet amid reconstruction efforts

Cuba to study whether climate change is hurting sugar harvests

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Knife crime is now at record highs - but what is driving the increase?

Police arrest man on suspicion of rape at Christian festival on Hampshire estate

Swedish police shoot dead man, 20, with Down’s Syndrome who had run away from home with toy gun 

Man sentenced to life in prison for quadruple murder in Linstead

This Day in History - August 3

Bounty, Wayne Marshall collab on gospel track

Police Report on Drowning of David Alamilla

RELATED STORIES
test poll

Jr. Calypso Songs (Ages 5 – 12)

Jr. Calypso Songs (Ages 13 – 19)

2017 Jr. Groovy Soca Songs

2017 Jr. Jumpy Soca Songs

2017 Panorama Songs

Pop Culture

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...