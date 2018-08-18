RFA Mounts Bay visits to provide support in the event of hurricanes

Montserrat Reporter - Thursday, August 18, 2018

During the media visit aboard the British naval ship RFA Mounts Bay which last year was very involved in rescues and support to Anguilla and British Virgin Islands during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the commanding officer of the has assured Montserrat that it is capable of giving...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Vacancy – Montserrat Red Cross Recruitment of Director

Notice Of Application For Prescriptive Title

Notice Of Application To Replace Lost Land Certificate

ECCB Governor Hosts Discussion With Media Practitioners in Montserrat

Hospital plans ready to go in 2014

Governor hails Mounts Bay exercises a success with significance

RFA Wave Knight to Visit Montserrat next week



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermudian senseis skills in demand

Blanchard says gov’t accomplished much after Hurricane Maria

Ackera Gowie wins Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2018

EDITORIAL: More police

Practice proper food safety during Carnival

Tifa for Jamaica International Beauty Expo

Inaugural Eaton's Jerk Fest set for Saturday, August 11

SPORTS more
Day one of Cup Match kicks off at West End

Bermudian senseis skills in demand

EU-OECD have Caribbean on the ropes again

Cup Match 2018 as it happens

East Central Football Club 5-a-Side Soccerama a resounding success

Photos: First Day Of Cup Match Gets Underway

Audio: Premier & Club Presidents On Cup Match

POLITICS more
UWP fears economic decline as Ross University’s future remains uncertain

De Ole Dawg – Part 11: A good newspaper is the people’s college

UWP Senator supports integration of persons with disabilities

Israel warns Iran of military response if it closed key Red Sea strait

PNP wants Trevor Forrest removed from SMA

Zimbabwe on edge ahead of election results after three opposition protesters killed in clashes

Trade Minister: T&T strengthening links with Africa

BUSINESS more
Barbados economy contracts again

What’s Open Over The Cup Match Holiday

Aspen Dividends On Ordinary, Preference Shares

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2018

Trade Minister: T&T strengthening links with Africa

NEL dividend income increases to $34.8m

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Worker at US child immigration facility arrested for molestation

EU-OECD have Caribbean on the ropes again

UK Minister of Defense Mark Lancaster visits

Swiss police say dogs should wear shoes in heatwave

Father disarms son, hands over homemade gun to police

Brave student police officer praised for tackling masked robber

Caricom team investigating suspended Police Commissioner

RELATED STORIES
Vacancy – Montserrat Red Cross Recruitment of Director

Notice Of Application For Prescriptive Title

Notice Of Application To Replace Lost Land Certificate

ECCB Governor Hosts Discussion With Media Practitioners in Montserrat

Hospital plans ready to go in 2014

Governor hails Mounts Bay exercises a success with significance

RFA Wave Knight to Visit Montserrat next week

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...