Lawyers call on Bermuda Premier to drop fight against same-sex marriage

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, August 18, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) â An international group of lawyers has called on Bermuda's Premier David Burt to support a Supreme Court decision to reverse a ban on same-sex marriage in this British Overseas Territory.The International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) has written...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Group lobbies Burt on gay marriage

Ban on same-sex weddings comes into effect

Bermuda's ban on same-sex weddings comes into effect

Lawyer Domestic partnerships unconstitutional

British legislators urge Bermuda to withdraw ban on same-sex marriages

Health minister represents gay marriage opponents

Minister of Health representing opponents of same-sex marriage



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Blanchard says gov’t accomplished much after Hurricane Maria

Ackera Gowie wins Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2018

EDITORIAL: More police

Practice proper food safety during Carnival

Tifa for Jamaica International Beauty Expo

Inaugural Eaton's Jerk Fest set for Saturday, August 11

Police establish anti-disruption unit

SPORTS more
Cup Match 2018 as it happens

East Central Football Club 5-a-Side Soccerama a resounding success

Photos: First Day Of Cup Match Gets Underway

Audio: Premier & Club Presidents On Cup Match

Video: August 2nd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Live Updates & Audio: 2018 Cup Match Game

Live Updates & Audio: 2018 Cup Match Game

POLITICS more
UWP Senator supports integration of persons with disabilities

Israel warns Iran of military response if it closed key Red Sea strait

PNP wants Trevor Forrest removed from SMA

Zimbabwe on edge ahead of election results after three opposition protesters killed in clashes

Trade Minister: T&T strengthening links with Africa

Neo-colonialism 56 years later

Holness must act decisively to truly deal with corruption

BUSINESS more
What’s Open Over The Cup Match Holiday

Aspen Dividends On Ordinary, Preference Shares

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2018

Trade Minister: T&T strengthening links with Africa

NEL dividend income increases to $34.8m

Improved profits for LJ Williams

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
UK Minister of Defense Mark Lancaster visits

Swiss police say dogs should wear shoes in heatwave

Father disarms son, hands over homemade gun to police

Brave student police officer praised for tackling masked robber

Caricom team investigating suspended Police Commissioner

Minister calls for sober discussion on cannabis

Murderer guilty, sentencing next 

RELATED STORIES
Group lobbies Burt on gay marriage

Ban on same-sex weddings comes into effect

Bermuda's ban on same-sex weddings comes into effect

Lawyer Domestic partnerships unconstitutional

British legislators urge Bermuda to withdraw ban on same-sex marriages

Health minister represents gay marriage opponents

Minister of Health representing opponents of same-sex marriage

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...