Workers fighting smoke at Riverton get more security

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, August 18, 2018

LOCAL Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has secured enhanced protection for all the workers involved in handling the residual smoke at the Riverton disposal site in the wake of threats issued against them.read more

