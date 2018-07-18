Alleged arson attack at dump in Morant Bay, St Thomas

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

Arsonists are believed to be behind a fire that was set to a section of the Morant Bay Dump in Church Corner in St Thomas this morning.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Arsonists suspected in Portland dump fire

PHOTOS: Several roads flooded, vehicles abandoned on Morant Bay main road

NSWMA tight-lipped on measures to improve security at disposal sites

Gunmen attack firefighters at burning Retirement dump

Retirement dump in St James on fire

Portland dump fire still blazing

Rural routes — July 21



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Premier & Ministers Present Gifts To Hammond

Bermuda gifts for reggae star Hammond

Security minister helps record anti-gun song

Things not to do when buying your first home

Learning from my mistakes

Kanye West's dad battling prostate cancer

Jamaica Festival opens with celebration of freedom tonight

SPORTS more
Letang wants more attention for public officers after disasters

DFA President condemns sale of free football equipment

Bermuda bowlers claim silver medal

Region on high alert for dreaded banana disease TR4

Government gives Cup Match hosts 75,000

Somerset toasts seniors at tea party

Emancipation lest we forget

POLITICS more
Bermuda gifts for reggae star Hammond

Sleeping MPs images prompts call for inquiry

No word from Jamaica PM after minister resigns

Video and pictures of sleeping MPs prompt call for probe

Emancipation lest we forget

47% Of 136 PATI Requests Granted Last Year

No political affiliation says King Zacari

BUSINESS more
NY Times Highlights Bermuda’s Crypto Efforts

Everest Re Report Q2 Net Income Of $69.9M

AXIS Accelerating Digital Technologies Efforts

Bermudas crypto efforts make New York Times

Childs sees demand still rising for ILS

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 30 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 30 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
UK parliamentary report calls for criminal investigation of Henley and SCL

Hanover man allegedly behind beheadings fatally shot by the police

Isil claims attack after four US and European cyclists killed in Tajikistan

24 more inmates to write CSEC next year

Three dead, seven injured in New Orleans shooting

Georgia legalizes personal use of marijuana

Yet another one of my peers gone

RELATED STORIES
Arsonists suspected in Portland dump fire

PHOTOS: Several roads flooded, vehicles abandoned on Morant Bay main road

NSWMA tight-lipped on measures to improve security at disposal sites

Gunmen attack firefighters at burning Retirement dump

Retirement dump in St James on fire

Portland dump fire still blazing

Rural routes — July 21

RECENT COMMENTS
Exit signs
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Metabolism boosters
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

2018 Cup Match Teams Selected & Announced
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

RECENT COMMENTS
Exit signs
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Metabolism boosters
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

2018 Cup Match Teams Selected & Announced
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...