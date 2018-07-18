Youths need more than a seat at the table

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

There is no doubt that the participation of youth in governance has increased over the past few years, but there is still a far way to go.As Jermaine Porter, former deputy chairman of the National Youth Council puts it, for many years, millennials...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Finding ways to reimagine CARICOM

Gov't enabling greater youth participation in decision-making

J'can senior executives to discuss Britain's divorce from the EU

Tech Times | Young Entrepreneurs using technology to grow businesses

David Jessop | Why the concerns of Caribbean youth matter

Facebook to help Jamaica find missing children

Speaker says National Youth Parliament debate first class



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with a fundraiser for orphans

Kanye West's dad battling prostate cancer

Exciting line-up for Emancipation Jubilee

King: Home, village input vital

Alexx A-Game 'crosses markets' with new Tory Lanez collab

Machel Montano wakes up Pelican revellers

Popcaan holds number two Billboard spot

SPORTS more
Samuels, Russell return for WI

Windies and local horse racing facing uncertain future

Hammer time! - Raynor looking to throw his way into the spotlight

Brathwaite calls for Windies calm

Triple treat ... - Smith, Carter, Richards strike gold for Jamaica at CAC Games

Myrie responds to KC coaching rumours

JADCO teams up with international partners

POLITICS more
Patrol boat deal worth AU$100m

Army marches past Police 99-89 in OT

Silver for St Fort, Brooks

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: I like the PNP's stridency against corruption, but...

Holness to meet with enterprise team on Riverton Landfill divestment

O-Wrap: Wheatley steps down… Riverton fire extinguished this evening... More funds for trucking water

Andrew Wheatley resigns

BUSINESS more
MOE urges private-sector support for maths thrust

Jamaica must be known for new ideas and projects in the region - DBJ

King: Home, village input vital

Int'l Trade Centre, CDB to scale up business support

Patrol boat deal worth AU$100m

T&T looks to energy pact with Qatar

ANSA McAL $0.16 higher at $55.16

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
OUR puts spotlight on theft of utility services and equipment

Can Jamaica's crime monster be tamed? - Mark Shields to address issue at CIN Lecture Series

Grovsnor, Grayson, Mulraine disagree with Awai

Galviz versus Jadoo

Army marches past Police 99-89 in OT

Silver for St Fort, Brooks

First Person Charged Under the New Gang Legislation

RELATED STORIES
Finding ways to reimagine CARICOM

Gov't enabling greater youth participation in decision-making

J'can senior executives to discuss Britain's divorce from the EU

Tech Times | Young Entrepreneurs using technology to grow businesses

David Jessop | Why the concerns of Caribbean youth matter

Facebook to help Jamaica find missing children

Speaker says National Youth Parliament debate first class

RECENT COMMENTS
Exit signs
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Metabolism boosters
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

2018 Cup Match Teams Selected & Announced
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

RECENT COMMENTS
Exit signs
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Metabolism boosters
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

2018 Cup Match Teams Selected & Announced
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...