Canada issues new rules for study and work visas

Royal Gazette - Monday, July 18, 2018

Bermudians who plan to study or work in Canada will have to supply extra application information from the end of the year. Bermudians who carry any type of British passport including British Dependent Territories Citizens will be required to submit fingerprints and a photograph with their...read more

