Jeremy Hunt describes his Chinese wife as Japanese in 'terrible' mistake

Telegraph UK - Monday, July 18, 2018

Jeremy Hunt describes his Chinese wife as Japanese in 'terrible' mistake elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Jeremy Hunt describes his Chinese wife as Japanese in 'terrible' mistake Save Sorry, that didn't work quite as expected. Please try again. Jeremy Hunt and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The 8 things you might have missed this weekend

Africa's tarnished jewel: how four decades of Robert Mugabe left Zimbabwe's economy reeling

Russia holds 'tank biathlon' at International Army Games 

Robert Mugabe: I won't vote for my successor in elections

Russian oligarchs are deserting Britain's public schools, as the economic reality of the new Cold War starts to bite

Foreign Office cat Palmerston turns attention from mice to ducklings 

Trump tells Fox News it's 'a shame' he and Putin were asked about Russia 'witch hunt'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fourteen to compete in 2018 Scotiabank Mr and Miss Teenage Pageant

Motorists encouraged to adhere to Carnival traffic management

Nature lover is St Elizabeth festival queen for 2018

Miss Ja World goes natural

Teejax Malek I drops Island Rock

Ryan Mark holds church at album launch

Yendi Phillipps gets baptised

SPORTS more
Parker: Match fees not paid for two years

Windies wait for series win continues as Tigers prevail

Bissoon bowls Sharks to Courts T20 title

Guerra nets league leading 13th goal

Lightning strikes down Wallace’s Swifts

Sussex Lodge Family Fun Day a success at Sabina Park

Hockeymen bag bronze

POLITICS more
The Craft Council must be reinstated without delay, says McNeill

Nature lover is St Elizabeth festival queen for 2018

Violence mars Mali presidential election

Zimbabwe election: Voters cast their ballots in first poll since Mugabe coup

A time to celebrate... and a time to cry

G2K pleased with Moody's upgrade on J'can economy

Grenada’s Prime Minister takes over as ECCU chairman

BUSINESS more
Artificial Intelligence & the Economy | Making an AI-based malicious weed detection application in under a week

G2K pleased with Moody's upgrade on J'can economy

Africa's tarnished jewel: how four decades of Robert Mugabe left Zimbabwe's economy reeling

AmCham calls for focus on security risks

Digicel aims for LTE in more places

Making an AI-based malicious weed detection application in under a week

Diaspora group invests $5m in CMU technology entrepreneurship lab

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Windies wait for series win continues as Tigers prevail

Revocation or extradition

Fugitive speedboat killer 'hiding on the Med' is warned 'justice is coming' by victim's father

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Lightning strikes down Wallace’s Swifts

3 dead, 7 wounded after gunmen in New Orleans fire on crowd

Violence mars Mali presidential election

RELATED STORIES
The 8 things you might have missed this weekend

Africa's tarnished jewel: how four decades of Robert Mugabe left Zimbabwe's economy reeling

Russia holds 'tank biathlon' at International Army Games 

Robert Mugabe: I won't vote for my successor in elections

Russian oligarchs are deserting Britain's public schools, as the economic reality of the new Cold War starts to bite

Foreign Office cat Palmerston turns attention from mice to ducklings 

Trump tells Fox News it's 'a shame' he and Putin were asked about Russia 'witch hunt'

RECENT COMMENTS
Exit signs
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Metabolism boosters
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

2018 Cup Match Teams Selected & Announced
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

RECENT COMMENTS
Exit signs
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Metabolism boosters
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

2018 Cup Match Teams Selected & Announced
CEDRIC FORD: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend who recommended me...

Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...