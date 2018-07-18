UN chief appeals to CARICOM states to pay mandatory contributions ‘on time and in full’

Montserrat Reporter - Sunday, July 18, 2018

By STAFF WRITER UNITED NATIONS, Jul. 27,Â  CMC â United Nations Secretary General Secretary-General AntÃ³nio GuterresÂ has urged Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and other member states to pay their mandatory contributions âon time and in full,â warning that the global body is...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Suriname, Dominica not allowed to vote in UN General Assembly

FUND-UN chief seeks billion dollar emergency response fund

UN SG lauds CARICOM leadership on global issues

UN approves US$600-m budget cut to peacekeeping

'We are taking names': Donald Trump's ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warns opponents of US policy

New U.N. Secretary-General to be sworn in today

Antonio Guterres to be new Secretary-General of the United Nations



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
No excuses for missing the Bridge Club party

Six plays vie for 15 Minutes of Fame title

Help Canon Francis celebrate retirement

God pushed me to write

Tributes to the Greats today

CAL’s Caribbean View takes off on August 1

Rugby hosts boys’ and girls’ under-18 festival

SPORTS more
King getting death threats

Blackman sweeps the boards

Historic silver in CAC fencing for Jamaica

Photos & Video: Aries Center Celebrity Boxing

Photos & Video: Aries Center Celebrity Boxing

Windies wait for series win continues as Tigers prevail

Erica Hawley Finishes 42nd In WTS Edmonton

POLITICS more
House Passes Bill: New Bank Class For Fintech

List Of Fintech Companies Incorporated In Island

After winning the election, Imran Khan faces his toughest battle yet - living up to expectations 

Fraud risk looms over Zimbabwe's post-Mugabe election

Full budget response of Opposition Leader Lennox Linton

Help Canon Francis celebrate retirement

PM believes there might grounds to revoke Choksi citizenship

BUSINESS more
Cuba to study whether climate change is hurting sugar harvests

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting July 28

Conyers Open House For Law Students

Surely some kinds of debt are good?

House approves Bill to create fintech banks

PartnerRe Reports Q2 & Half Year Results

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 27 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Call for hi-tech crime-fighting

US Customs officers nab passenger with cocaine on flight from Trinidad and Tobago

Windies wait for series win continues as Tigers prevail

One dead in reported shooting

80-y-o man killed in hit-and-run crash

Senate: Order Of Business For July 30th

Soldier freed of double murder

RELATED STORIES
Suriname, Dominica not allowed to vote in UN General Assembly

FUND-UN chief seeks billion dollar emergency response fund

UN SG lauds CARICOM leadership on global issues

UN approves US$600-m budget cut to peacekeeping

'We are taking names': Donald Trump's ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warns opponents of US policy

New U.N. Secretary-General to be sworn in today

Antonio Guterres to be new Secretary-General of the United Nations

RECENT COMMENTS
Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sprint queen Thompson heads Paris Diamond League line-up
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online? Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. ★COMPOSITE HACKS is a vibrant squad of dedicated...

Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...