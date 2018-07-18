Brace for traffic changes on Mandela Highway tomorrow

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, July 18, 2018

The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting the public that starting tomorrow there will be traffic changes along a section of the westbound corridor of Mandela Highway, in St Catherine. As part of the changes, the NWA says westbound traffic will...read more

