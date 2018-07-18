No radio silence good reception all-round

Royal Gazette - Saturday, July 18, 2018

Dear Sir,Recently, along with my wife and two other couples, I was fortunate to spend a great week in Bermuda. What a wonderful place! As your readers know, the people are most welcoming and friendly. Every store, restaurant, bus, taxi and ferry was staffed by helpful and courteous...read more

