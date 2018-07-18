Orlando Bloom interrupts his own play to yell at audience member to 'put that f------  iPad away' 

Telegraph UK - Friday, July 18, 2018

Orlando Bloom interrupts his own play to yell at audience member to 'put that f------ iPad away' elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Orlando Bloom interrupts his own play to yell at audience member to 'put that f------ iPad away' Save Sorry, that didn't work quite...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jason Spencer, US politician pranked by Sasha Baron Cohen, to resign after yelling racial slurs in show

Mesut Ozil accused of betraying Germany's Turkish community with support for Erdogan after he resigns from national team

Hampton Court Flower Show fans given chance to adopt a rare plant from the exhibit, in RHS first

EastEnders and Coronation Street 'driving the decline of TV audiences'

Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officer fire through windscreen in dramatic car chase

Cast of Titanic theatre show furious at audience's celebration of England's World Cup triumph in front row

Stop being rude about older theatre audiences, ex-Globe director says



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Simons Brothers Destined For Dockyard

Liturgical Dance Extravaganza Tomorrow

Why not go with the flow?

This is only a start for Charda

Fashion is her essence

TODAY - SAT July 28 - TUE, July 31

Young turks rise to the occasion

SPORTS more
New Cricket Championship Matches To Be Held

Golf: Kenny Leseur Jr Rockets Up Leaderboard

New Cricket Championship Matches To Be Held

Wells & Parfitt-Williams Europa League Results

Sean Trott Finishes 5th In Regents Park 10K

Pakistan’s Imran Khan declares victory as rivals cry foul

Video: July 27th Bernews Morning Newsflash

POLITICS more
Legislation to strengthen BOJ for parliament by October

Joint Public Private Sector Finance Committee to be established

Redevelopment Of Emergency Housing Centre

PM Skerrit calls for fiscal responsibility and restraint in budget address

Senate Payroll tax rules amended

Senate St Regis amendments approved

OBA concern over tax amendment

BUSINESS more
Joint Public Private Sector Finance Committee to be established

Regulatory Framework For Debt Collection

Davidrose Studio Holds Special Celebration

Joint Public Private Sector Finance Committee to be established

Mortgage ILS notes listed on BSX

Lancashire sees pricing dropping off

Is blockchain the future?

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
House Sex offences going unreported

Two injured in stabbing fight

Trio facing four drug charges

8 guns, over 300 rounds of ammunition seized in 48 hours - Police

Three foreigners held with US$93,000, other currencies charged

33-Year-Old Arrested For ‘Unlawful Wounding’

UWP will legalize marijuana when elected

RELATED STORIES
Jason Spencer, US politician pranked by Sasha Baron Cohen, to resign after yelling racial slurs in show

Mesut Ozil accused of betraying Germany's Turkish community with support for Erdogan after he resigns from national team

Hampton Court Flower Show fans given chance to adopt a rare plant from the exhibit, in RHS first

EastEnders and Coronation Street 'driving the decline of TV audiences'

Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officer fire through windscreen in dramatic car chase

Cast of Titanic theatre show furious at audience's celebration of England's World Cup triumph in front row

Stop being rude about older theatre audiences, ex-Globe director says

RECENT COMMENTS
Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

RECENT COMMENTS
Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...