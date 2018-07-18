Civil rights hero Hodgson honoured

Royal Gazette - Friday, July 18, 2018

Veteran civil rights campaigner Eva Hodgson admitted that she regretted not including white race advocates in her book Second Class Citizens, First Class Men, during an evening to celebrate her life and work. The race advocate, historian and author was speaking at a special lecture...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘Conversation With Dr. Eva Hodgson’ On July 26

Life and work of Hodgson to be celebrated

Reiss should be commended for speech

Restaurant owner and kind woman remembered

Bean part of the problem, says activist

Comeau has addressed whites

OBA unveil new general election candidate



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Why not go with the flow?

This is only a start for Charda

Fashion is her essence

TODAY - SAT July 28 - TUE, July 31

Young turks rise to the occasion

Maxi Clan still on the beat

Sasco banks on Hope River

SPORTS more
Video: July 27th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Bermuda Bowlers Begin Competing In Colombia

Sport Scoreboard, July 27, 2018

Finish with a flourish from Leseur

Minors leaps into next round in Colombia

Flatts aim to go one better in play-off

Pacers bring home medal haul

POLITICS more
Pakistan election results: Imran Khan prepares for coalition talks after contested vote

ADOMS manager’s resignation ‘false’ , PM Browne tells board fire him or resign

Trump's former lawyer claims president knew about secret election meeting with Russian informant

Development woes: Race Course and downtown

Rights group updates death toll in Nicaragua unrest to 448

Expect more delays on Waltham Park Road today

Authorities urged to maintain health standards in trucking of water

BUSINESS more
Mortgage ILS notes listed on BSX

Lancashire sees pricing dropping off

Is blockchain the future?

Entrepreneurship is Kelseas cup of tea

Butterfield Appoints Neff, Expands Committee

Butterfield Appoints Neff, Expands Committee

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 26 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Finish with a flourish from Leseur

Brother and sister charged in Tower Hill murders

Football fallout for foolish fan

Editorial: A little transparency goes a long way

England-based players break silence on Jamaica incident

Foster care a new option for vulnerable Haitian children

Brutal summer heat continues to wreak havoc

RELATED STORIES
‘Conversation With Dr. Eva Hodgson’ On July 26

Life and work of Hodgson to be celebrated

Reiss should be commended for speech

Restaurant owner and kind woman remembered

Bean part of the problem, says activist

Comeau has addressed whites

OBA unveil new general election candidate

RECENT COMMENTS
Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

RECENT COMMENTS
Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

Police give sniffer dog extra protection after gangs put £50k price on German Shepherd's head
Joseph Ehimare: I had herpes for 5 years with so many outbreak,and it affected my life.. People think herpes is really a minor skin irritation, herpes has a long term effects on health. The stigma attached to...

British hacker admits stealing Pentagon satellite data
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...