Emancipation Jubilee to celebrate rich culture, heritage

Jamaica Observer - Friday, July 18, 2018

JAMAICA'S rich culture and heritage will be celebrated during the 21st staging of the Emancipation Jubilee at the Seville Heritage Park in St Ann.The annual event, under the theme 'Emancipation Jubilee: The Genesis', will be held from July 31 into Emancipation Day on August 1.read more

