Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, July 18, 2018

"Teacher, we want to see a sign from you."Jesus, so wonderful, so powerful, so kind, has already given a sign. He has come down to Earth to His people, sent by His Father. And He has forgiven us of our sins. He has wiped away sins, the source of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Diary of a Ghetto Priest | Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!

Dwight Fletcher | This Means War - Part 2

This means war - Part 2

Diary of the Ghetto Priest | Sin and Forgiveness

The blessedness of forgiveness

360? Forgiveness - Living forgiven

Sons, return to your father



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
TODAY - SAT July 28 - TUE, July 31

Young turks rise to the occasion

Maxi Clan still on the beat

Sasco banks on Hope River

Spontanyus keeps it real

Ajonii is Unapologetic

Fambo adds flavour to How We Living

SPORTS more
Paul Golden Again

Pro League CEO under fire

Remembering Carlton ‘Squeakie’ Hinds

Titans whip Starblazers by 77 runs

Quashie, Millington romp to RBC titles

Thompson, Jack, Esdelle snap up CAC vball awards

Salas best in the world - Contender champ targets global success

POLITICS more
Remembering Carlton ‘Squeakie’ Hinds

Drainage-improvement works to begin along Hagley Park Rd

Local authorities warned to maintain health standards in drought alleviation programme

Drainage-improvement works to begin along Hagley Park Rd

Time for Caribbean/BRICS cooperation, says Holness

Legislation to strengthen BOJ operations for Parliament by October

The Craft Council must be reinstated without delay, McNeill insists

BUSINESS more
US dollar securities more than a third of debt market - Falling interest rates are poised to change that

Venezuelan professor's worn out shoes bring wave of solidarity

Venezuela to remove five zeros from currency

Where now for Venezuela with 1,000,000% inflation?

US, EU to 'immediately resolve' steel, aluminium tariffs — Mnuchin

Costa Rica reaches out to increase trade Offers incentives to attend trade fair

Cuba's Castro hits out at US sanctions on left-wing LatAm gov'ts

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Paul Golden Again

Yacht crew still in police custody

US marijuana companies going public in Canada

Donald Trump thanks Kim Jong-un for returning remains of American soldiers killed in Korean War

Punta Gorda Police Continue to Investigate Double Fatality on San Antonio Road

Reainard Ferguson Charged for the Murder of Samuel Cosme

Law Enforcement Crackdown Attempts to Stem the Bloodshed in Port Loyola

RELATED STORIES
Diary of a Ghetto Priest | Let us live 'The Parables' at the Little Theatre!

Dwight Fletcher | This Means War - Part 2

This means war - Part 2

Diary of the Ghetto Priest | Sin and Forgiveness

The blessedness of forgiveness

360? Forgiveness - Living forgiven

Sons, return to your father

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...