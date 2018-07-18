Bermuda gets second female Deputy Governor

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 25, CMC â British career diplomat Alison Crocket, who previously headed the Foreign and Commonwealth Officeâs Anti-Corruption Unit, was sworn in on Wednesday as the islandâs second female Deputy Governor.read more

