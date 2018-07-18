Mary Ellis, last surviving female WW2 Spitfire pilot, dies aged 101

Telegraph UK - Thursday, July 18, 2018

Mary Ellis, last surviving female WW2 Spitfire pilot, dies aged 101 elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Mary Ellis, last surviving female WW2 Spitfire pilot, dies aged 101 Save Sorry, that didn't work quite as expected. Please try again. Mary Ellis joined the Air...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Nancy Sinatra Senior, first wife of singer Frank, has died aged 101

First eastern quolls in 50 years born in the wild in Australia, giving hope to the species 

Women RAF pilots 'forgotten' in centenary celebrations, say relatives

Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US say researchers

One of last surviving Battle of Britain pilots who told Prince William a 'dirty story' dies aged 99

Prince William jokes with veterans at air display for Battle of Britain memorial flight anniversary

Second World War veteran takes to the skies in light aircraft for first time 70 years



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Congratulations, Dylan and Magnolia Hockey Club

Dubtonic Kru ends hiatus - Hits the road again with US tour

Roots, Rock, Ja

Ms Universe Ja finalists unveiled

An Amazing Journey indeed

Dubtonic Kru ends hiatus - Hits the road again with US tour

Final act: Brian Heap steps down from UWI and University Players

SPORTS more
Concacaf Appoint LeBlanc For Women’s Football

Concacaf Appoint LeBlanc For Women’s Football

Tridents sign banned Smith for T20 campaign

Benna Boys Seek Redress, Ask FA To Dialogue

Phoenix defeats Titans in Women’s T20

Trident Sports Phoenix team

Basketballers honour ‘Passay’

POLITICS more
New CIP Scandal is ‘frightening’

Pakistan Election 2018: Imran Khan on the brink of victory as rivals decry 'rigging'

Prime minister engages J'can, Caribbean Diaspora in Namibia

This Day in History — July 26

Hospital user fees for private users go up August 1

A national threat!

JTUM calls for meeting of NTAC

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 25 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 25 2018

AXIS Report Second Quarter Net Income: $93M

China Tower seeks US$8.7 billion IPO

IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency

IronRock triples premium for Q2

BP to invest up to US$8Bn in T&T

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Scientists seek end to 'unscientific' HIV laws

Basketballers honour ‘Passay’

We can't use violence to stop violence - Anderson

From the Dark Ages to Renaissance

Cop held with stolen car remanded in custody

A national threat!

Warning! Monitor your kids online as traffickers are after them

RELATED STORIES
Nancy Sinatra Senior, first wife of singer Frank, has died aged 101

First eastern quolls in 50 years born in the wild in Australia, giving hope to the species 

Women RAF pilots 'forgotten' in centenary celebrations, say relatives

Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US say researchers

One of last surviving Battle of Britain pilots who told Prince William a 'dirty story' dies aged 99

Prince William jokes with veterans at air display for Battle of Britain memorial flight anniversary

Second World War veteran takes to the skies in light aircraft for first time 70 years

RECENT COMMENTS
Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...