Donald Trump heard in lawyer's secret recording discussing potential payment for a Playboy model's story

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, July 18, 2018

The FBI raided Mr Cohen's office, home and hotel room in April, searching in part for information about payments to McDougal and porn actress Stormy Daniels, who says she had a sexual relationship with Mr Trump in 2006 - which Mr Trump denies - and was paid $130,000 as part of a non-disclosure...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump's lawyer Giuliani says president repaid Michael Cohen for $130,000 Stormy Daniels payment

Donald Trump breaks his silence on porn star Stormy Daniels' affair claims

White House in turmoil amid fears FBI seized tapes of conversations between Donald Trump and his lawyer

FBI raids offices of Donald Trump's lawyer

Trump lawyer claims porn star Stormy Daniels is liable for $20million 

Stormy Daniels 'physically threatened over Donald Trump affair,' her lawyer claims

Donald Trump's lawyer admits paying ex-porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Timeless sounds of Stella Maris pan

Partying with the Casket Boss

Young acts to give full '100'

Earth Warrior tackles serious issue

Roy Rayon: Still giving thanks

J'can-born Kris Jobson choreographs for Andrea Bocelli German tour

Stitchie insists on education, health, security - 2018 Black River Day fulfils deejay's criteria

SPORTS more
Carter Does Cac Swim Gold Hat-trick

Narine, Pollard, Bravo brothers in line for ODI return

‘Back 2 Basic’ programme to develop netballers

De Verteuil retains QPCC Master squash title

Holder urging shotgun Hetmyer to bat deeper

Emancipation Extravaganza with O’Brien and Mendez

Jamaica in squash quarterfinals at CAC

POLITICS more
Narine, Pollard, Bravo brothers in line for ODI return

At least 28 killed as Pakistan election begins with deadly suicide bombing in Quetta

Jason Spencer, US politician pranked by Sasha Baron Cohen, to resign after yelling racial slurs in show

India's Modi donates 200 cows to poor Rwandans

Chang defends Gov't spending on state of emergency

Rotary, a Serious Partner in Developing Belize

A Summer Camp for the Children of Port Loyola

BUSINESS more
Parasite spread by cats drives entrepreneurial brilliance in humans

JMMB profit and revenue up 8.1%

Composite Index down 2.77 points

Chinese leader for Africa visit as US interest

Commissioner of mines says resilience planning necessary

Zimbabwe edges back onto tourist map

Nigeria national flag carrier plan gets mixed reaction

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
At least 28 killed as Pakistan election begins with deadly suicide bombing in Quetta

JMMB profit and revenue up 8.1%

Samuel Cosme, 39, found stabbed to death near Haulover Bridge

Slain super dad's daughter battling cancer, seeks help - Difficult road for family

US announces $12 bn in aid to farmers hurt by trade tariffs

UK public servants get pay hike after years of austerity

No more armchair cricketers — Llewellyn

RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump's lawyer Giuliani says president repaid Michael Cohen for $130,000 Stormy Daniels payment

Donald Trump breaks his silence on porn star Stormy Daniels' affair claims

White House in turmoil amid fears FBI seized tapes of conversations between Donald Trump and his lawyer

FBI raids offices of Donald Trump's lawyer

Trump lawyer claims porn star Stormy Daniels is liable for $20million 

Stormy Daniels 'physically threatened over Donald Trump affair,' her lawyer claims

Donald Trump's lawyer admits paying ex-porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000

RECENT COMMENTS
Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Scientist report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. OTUKE who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...