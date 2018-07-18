Exxon confirms discovery of more than four billion oil-equivalent barrels at Stabroek Block

Antigua Observer - Monday, July 18, 2018

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, July 23, CMC â The ExxonMobil-controlled Stabroek Block offshore Guyana has now been confirmed to have the equivalent of more than four billion barrels of oil.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana

Exxon finds more oil offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana

Another major oil discovery made offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil’s second well offshore Guyana confirms “world-class” oil discovery

Huge oil, gas deposits found offshore Guyana

Huge oil, gas deposits found offshore Guyana



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
#VybzKartelAppeal | Jurors were not rushed, says prosecutor

#VybzKartelAppeal | Judge was not wrong to discharge juror

Video: Art Exhibition Features Vernon Clarke

Popcaan goes for wide appeal with 'Forever'

Our music in MoBay

Grace adds 'flava' to Sumfest

T'Nez returns to music scene

SPORTS more
Franklin and Browne settle for bronze

PM Skerrit decries negativity in Dominica

IN PICTURES: Dominica on parade at opening of Windward Island Games

Bermuda Cricket Premier, First Division Results

Trott Wins Chase The Sun 10K Race In England

Bermuda Cricket Premier, First Division Results

Triathlon Economic Impact Report Released

POLITICS more
PM Skerrit decries negativity in Dominica

Former Trump aide Bannon sets up group to undermine EU

PM arrives in Namibia for historic State visit

CURB Welcomes Living/Minimum Wage Report

Students win awards from Kappa Alpha Psi

St. Lucia to construct over one million-passenger capacity new airport

Land grabs back on PLP agenda

BUSINESS more
Schrum recognised by Legal Week

Belco unveils green hybrid vehicles

CURB Welcomes Living/Minimum Wage Report

Inflation rate cools to 1.7

Cuban legislature adopts new constitution

BELCO Introduce Hybrid Bucket Trucks To Fleet

Bermuda Captive Conference 2019 confirmed

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Boy, 3, in acid attack and his mother put under police protection as four arrested for 'unspeakable crime'

Eight charged after drug trafficking probe

#VybzKartelAppeal | Jurors were not rushed, says prosecutor

Police officer described as 'bully in uniform' used knife to saw through innocent man's windscreen after mistaking him for drug dealer

Trinidad prosecutors blunder again in high-profile murder case

Eight Arrested In Canada After Joint Investigation

Reuters reporter says Myanmar police planted ‘secret’ papers

RELATED STORIES
ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana

Exxon finds more oil offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana

Another major oil discovery made offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil’s second well offshore Guyana confirms “world-class” oil discovery

Huge oil, gas deposits found offshore Guyana

Huge oil, gas deposits found offshore Guyana

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
isabella: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised that i was going to let people know about SPYNETPROFESSIONALHACKERS@GMAIL.COM his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine...

Consumer loans for debt consolidation up in Q1 2016
Gary Snyder: Contact: Gary Snyder Skype ID: readysteadyfinancesltd Email: readysteadyfinancesltd@gmail.com Tele: +447031912976 We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments through Swift Transmissions...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...