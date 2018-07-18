Dunrobin Primary School is top saver

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, July 18, 2018

THE Dunrobin Primary School in St Andrew has been named âSchool of the Yearâ in the JN School Savers' Programme, which won it $100,000 towards its infrastructural development.Grade five teacher and school savings coordinator at Dunrobin, Sandra Graham Mitchell, was named âTeacher...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Savings big part of Jamaica Day at Independence City Primary

How saving helped me establish a solid foundation - Saving is - a priority

Saving pays!

Bethlehem Moravian grad tops JN WAY Ambassador programme

JN serves up support for tennis

Corporate Hands: Tahj Simpson cops JNBS scholarship for St Bess

Tahj Simpson cops JNBS scholarship for St Bess



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Studio 969 rocks Sumfest mall with old vinyl records

Learn how to face challenging times at Be Courageous

Bridge Club Youth Camp plants seeds for the future

Helping and growing personally during a mission in Bolivia

It's unfortunate!

Sutherland owned Blue & Bougie in NY

Raped (or ravaged) by riddim

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, July 21, 2018

Browne gets another win over buddy Franklin

Patton just misses top ten

Clevelands Smith aims to put Bay in a spin

Richardson urges Brangman to reconsider

Olympic champion among 120 doping cases revealed by Athletics Integrity Unit

Sir Viv Expresses Confidence Four Knight Academy Will Happen

POLITICS more
Future leaders in the spotlight

Crisis for Macron as security aide is detained for beating

Canadian PM reiterates country's commitment to the Caribbean

Six vie for four PNP vice-president posts; Noel Arscott out

Acting PM says salaries will be paid on-time

Endurance joins fleet

Strike with Nuclear Power

BUSINESS more
Paying the price to win in the long run

Everest Re Group Net Reserve Adjustments

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 20 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 20 2018

Atlantic puts focus on Process Safety

Unilever Caribbean completes sale of spreads business

Grace Kennedy closes lower at $2.80

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Man charged with murder of Gibbings

Man convicted for 2015 slaying of J'can-born aide to New York governor

It's unfortunate!

Female police officers under investigation

Mother cries for justice in son’s stabbing

“Stop being lazy and get off your chairs!” Sir Robin calls on police

Editorial: Public safety

RELATED STORIES
Savings big part of Jamaica Day at Independence City Primary

How saving helped me establish a solid foundation - Saving is - a priority

Saving pays!

Bethlehem Moravian grad tops JN WAY Ambassador programme

JN serves up support for tennis

Corporate Hands: Tahj Simpson cops JNBS scholarship for St Bess

Tahj Simpson cops JNBS scholarship for St Bess

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...