Dwight Fletcher | Freedom from influence - Part I

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, July 18, 2018

Have you ever found yourself doing something that is harmful, painful, negative or unhealthy spiritually, emotionally, financially, mentally or relationally? You truly don't want to do this thing, but you keep doing it anyway. These habits that we...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Freedom from influence - Part I

Dwight Fletcher | Defeating the enemies within - Part 2

Defeating the enemies within Part 2

Dwight Fletcher | This Means War - Part 2

This means war - Part 2

Tempted? 7 steps to beat addiction

Dwight Fletcher | Tempted: Some choices kill!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sutherland owned Blue & Bougie in NY

Raped (or ravaged) by riddim

Sumfest Inspire awardS - Recognising musical excellence

Reggae Girlz look to rebound against Costa Rica

With Reggae Music-no need for IMF

Boom launches King of the South clash

Pure fun at Reggae Sumfest Blitz

SPORTS more
Skeet shooting is becoming a highlight in Jamaican sport

Gayle, Russell fail as Bangladesh defeat Chancellor's XI

No stopping Poker Star

Take notice - Jamaica seal 13th place at Lacrosse World Champs

Local rugby contingent ready for CAC Games

Holmwood, XLCR battle for regional title

Lewis wants to bring back boxing

POLITICS more
Endurance joins fleet

Strike with Nuclear Power

Chief Justice dismisses PUP’s San Pedro Election Petition

St Vincent PM ready to pursue change to replace Privy Council with CCJ

Chamber to P.M., “The seemingly ‘insoluble’ is rather very much ‘soluble’.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: Training begins for U-15 Cricket Team

Govt, PSV operators hold first meeting

BUSINESS more
Atlantic puts focus on Process Safety

Unilever Caribbean completes sale of spreads business

Grace Kennedy closes lower at $2.80

SFCP delisted from the TTSE

Chamber to P.M., “The seemingly ‘insoluble’ is rather very much ‘soluble’.”

Push to boost maritime reputation

'Mumpreneur' and 'lipstick entrepreneur' put young women off starting businesses, MPs warn

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Skeet shooting is becoming a highlight in Jamaican sport

God's love turned my life around - Pt 2

Raped (or ravaged) by riddim

UPDATE: Senior Superintendent of Police suspected to have committed suicide

God's love turned my life around - Pt 2

The three generations of one family killed in US 'duck boat' tragedy

A Stevedore is Executed on His Way Home from Port

RELATED STORIES
Freedom from influence - Part I

Dwight Fletcher | Defeating the enemies within - Part 2

Defeating the enemies within Part 2

Dwight Fletcher | This Means War - Part 2

This means war - Part 2

Tempted? 7 steps to beat addiction

Dwight Fletcher | Tempted: Some choices kill!

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...