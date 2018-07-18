Contradictory signals on education

Royal Gazette - Friday, July 18, 2018

The Governments plans to phase out middle schools appear to contradict its much vaunted strategic plan for education. Last week, the education minister announced plans to phase out middle schools and introduce signature schools. To be precise, he said Now is therefore the right time to share...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cole Simons: ‘Has Plan 2022 Been Changed?’

Cole Simons: ‘Has Plan 2022 Been Changed?’

Specialist signature schools planned

Rabain addresses future of middle schools

Simons queries middle schools elimination

PLP promises to reform public education

Education csar lays out strategic plan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Back on track with two new arrivals

Jewellery with meaning

Film shot in Bermuda wins top award

AFTER 12: Chin Ravas goes Full Black

Sumfest in high gear

Hood Celebrityy to spice up jerk fest

Listing 20

SPORTS more
Dominica’s team to 2018 Windward Islands Schools Games

Celebrities To ‘Box’ At Aries Center For Charity

Sport Scoreboard, July 20, 2018

Europa joy for Parfitt-Williams

Jones unavailable for Bay

Cougars pay tribute to Salaam

Brangman quits after BCBs universal ban

POLITICS more
Brangman quits after BCBs universal ban

Worker faces 500,000 bill after drunk crash

Premier talks of toll on family life

Cyber attack on Singapore health database steals details of 1.5m including prime minister

Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico

Noel heads JBA

Trump 'disagrees' with Putin offer to interview Americans

BUSINESS more
Video: “Taking Off” Highlights Curtain Walling

New Business In Dockyard Will Make You Jump

Insurers venturing into crypto insurance

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 19 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 19 2018

Jobs created in business process outsourcing

Sweet deal from TIC 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Knife attack on German bus: At least 14 wounded in stabbing in city of Luebeck

Video: July 20th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Police at checkpoints to wear bodycams

Film shot in Bermuda wins top award

Man arrested for sex assault of minor

Police force moving in the right direction to address juvenile delinquency in A&B

Prince Charles was 'deceived' by paedophile bishop friend, child abuse inquiry to hear

RELATED STORIES
Cole Simons: ‘Has Plan 2022 Been Changed?’

Cole Simons: ‘Has Plan 2022 Been Changed?’

Specialist signature schools planned

Rabain addresses future of middle schools

Simons queries middle schools elimination

PLP promises to reform public education

Education csar lays out strategic plan

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
EllinasFinances@gmail.co: Do You Seek Funds To Pay Off Credits and Debts? { EllinasFinances@gmail.com } Is Here To Put A Stop To Your Financial Problems. We Offer All Kinds Of Loan (Personal Loan, Commercial Loan, etc.) We...

Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...