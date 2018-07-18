Earth Today | Cockpit Country ground truth ongoing

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, July 18, 2018

THE FORESTRY Department has confirmed that the field work for the delimitation of the boundary for the Cockpit Country - an area that has long inspired debate over its protection, fuelled by its ecological and historical value - has started.After...read more

