EU fines Google a record US$5b over mobile practices

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, July 18, 2018

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) â European regulators came down hard on another US tech giant today, fining Google a record US$5 billion for forcing cell phone makers that use the company's Android operating system to install Google search and browser apps.read more

