Santa Cruz Tax Office closed due to inclement weather

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica â The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that the Santa Cruz Tax Office in St Elizabeth has been closed for business today due to severe weather conditions impacting power supply in the town and damage to a standby generator at the office.Taxpayers are...read more

