Herbie celebrates 50 years in the kitchen

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

A veteran chef has had a street named after him to mark an amazing 50 years in the kitchens of the islands top hotels. Herbie Bascome, 78, has been cooking up a storm at the Fairmont Southampton for more than 40 years after he started in the business at the Hamilton Princess in 1968....read more

