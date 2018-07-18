Governments should provide reparations to the Rastafari community, says King Frank-I

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

Rastafarian Elder Franklyn "King Frank-I"Â  Francis said that governments should provide reparations to the Rastafari community for the condemnation by the international community of the rastafarians' call for the legalisation of cannabis.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tabor condemns PM’s threat to direct law enforcement

Employers encouraged to create breastfeeding friendly environments

Tyrells man missing

Reverse osmosis plant experiencing ‘reduced production’

‘Missing’ teen contacts family

Antigua and Barbuda to give report on Rastafarians

Sports Awards judge laments ‘disrespect’ shown to panel



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fashion Festival is stylish success

A theatrics-filled JCDC Festival Song Competition

Attorneys question judge's acceptance of phone evidence in appeal

Nazzle Man does it again

Battle of the bands

Marion Hall now an ordained evangelist

Shaggy, Sting back on top

SPORTS more
Nelson commends CUT athletes

Leeward Islands top standings after second win

Tennis Association Names Squad To Contest ITF Tournament

Antigua and Barbuda lose second match in Sir Garfield Sobers tournament

Not 'coaching against Trinidad' - Boldon hits back at claims he is ignoring T&T for regional rivals

Exciting Football Fantasy closed curtains on World Cup

Smart pleased with Excelsior improvement

POLITICS more
PLP Youth Wing ‘Mix & Mingle’ On July 19th

EDITORIAL: All’s well that ends well

Sir Lester calls for dialogue

“Too early to grade Maria,” says Sir Lester

Vladimir Putin refuses to touch list of new election meddling indictments as he dismisses 'utterly ridiculous' Russia investigation

Sixth form provides opportunity to develop leadership skills - Holness

US politician denounces Sacha Baron Cohen's TV guns prank as 'sick fraud'

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 16 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 16 2018

US looks to the WTO to reign in metals tariff retaliation

Growth & Jobs | 'Teach entrepreneurship in schools'

Croatians hope for World Cup image, economic boost

Indies Pharma IPO closes a day after opening

US looks to the WTO to reign in metals tariff retaliation

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Cuban visitor put on stop list after criminal links exposed

US politician denounces Sacha Baron Cohen's TV guns prank as 'sick fraud'

Caricom needs to develop a consensus on ganja

'Tired of war'

Attorneys question judge's acceptance of phone evidence in appeal

Battle of the bands

'Credible fear' for US asylum harder to prove under Trump

RELATED STORIES
Tabor condemns PM’s threat to direct law enforcement

Employers encouraged to create breastfeeding friendly environments

Tyrells man missing

Reverse osmosis plant experiencing ‘reduced production’

‘Missing’ teen contacts family

Antigua and Barbuda to give report on Rastafarians

Sports Awards judge laments ‘disrespect’ shown to panel

RECENT COMMENTS
Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...