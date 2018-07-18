Still no word on reopening of University Road

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

COMMUTERS now being inconvenienced due to a collapsed section of University Road in August Town, St Andrew, will have to hold out a while longer as the National Works Agency (NWA) cannot say when the road will be fixed.read more

