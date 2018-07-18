Retired sugar plantation worker turns 100

Nation News - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

A retired sugar plantation worker is Barbadosâ latest centenarian. Ruby Lotta Austin on Monday celebrated the occasion with family and friends, along with Governor General Dame Sandra Mason who paid...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Two celebrate reaching 100

Nesta still strong at 100

Dame Sandra meets the Queen

Olga celebrates 100th

War vet survives torpedo, tops 100

Creator of crafted artwork marks 100th

Family urged not to ‘forget’ centenarian in home



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Etana returns to Billboard top 10

Chrissy D first on party stage

Vybz Kartel Appeal | Judge puzzled damning text made six weeks before Lizard's murder

Attorney accuses DPP of prosecutorial misconduct

Vybz Kartel Appeal | Shawn Storm's attorney accuses DPP of misconduct

Court of Appeal to start hearing Kartel's case today

Nazzleman wins Festival Song Competition with Jamaica A Wi Home

SPORTS more
Russell makes long-awaited Windies return, Samuels out

Robertson-Forrester is East school Bball MVP

T&T cyclists set to conquer CAC Games

I salute Kwasi Emmanuel

Brooks bags bronze in Ireland

Windies Women complete camp before ICC WT20

A work in progress

POLITICS more
Robertson-Forrester is East school Bball MVP

Political Spar Over Palapa Space in Buena Vista, Cayo

Philip Willoughby is Appointed to the NICH Board

Members of Integrity and Elections & Boundaries Commissions Sworn In

Team Butler Wears the Garland in 2018 Cycling Federation Elections

Vision for The Pine

Team Butler Wears the Garland in 2018 Cycling Federation Elections

BUSINESS more
Starbucks stocks up on local chocolate

Bourse keeps good ratings

Five advances, two declines on TTSE

G.O.B. Recognizes Stakeholders for Their Help in Getting Barrier Reef off UNESCO In Danger List

Tech Firm Trunomi Wins Europas Award

Trunomis Perseid scoops Europas Award

Argus Group improves 2.6

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Police seek assistance in identifying burnt body

Political Spar Over Palapa Space in Buena Vista, Cayo

IMPACT Justice: 70 Cops Learn Conflict Resolution Techniques

A Pilot Escapes Grave Injury After Crash Landing Crop Duster in More Tomorrow

San Pedro Police Make Quick Arrest in Portofino Burglary

A Minor is Detained for Tony’s Store Robbery, Police Are Seeking Two More

A Wife is Questioned and Released Following Stabbing of a San Pedro Resident

RELATED STORIES
Two celebrate reaching 100

Nesta still strong at 100

Dame Sandra meets the Queen

Olga celebrates 100th

War vet survives torpedo, tops 100

Creator of crafted artwork marks 100th

Family urged not to ‘forget’ centenarian in home

RECENT COMMENTS
Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mandeville Rotary installs fourth female president
johnj: I so much appreciate the great Dr OBAZEE for his marvelous work done for my life and of my partner, we were both HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS(HSV2) Positive, and this went on for more than 4years and...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...