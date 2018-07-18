New Chief Justice sworn in

Royal Gazette - Monday, July 18, 2018

Bermudas new Chief Justice, Narinder Hargun, was sworn in at Government House this morning. Mr Justice Hargun said it was a great honour and privilege to be named to the post. He added I am grateful for the confidence shown in me by his Excellency the Governor and members of the judicial and...read more

