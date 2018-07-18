Pussy Riot claim responsibility for World Cup final pitch invasion 

Telegraph UK - Sunday, July 18, 2018

Pussy Riot claim responsibility for World Cup final pitch invasion elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Pussy Riot claim responsibility for World Cup final pitch invasion Save We're currently experiencing technical difficulties. If this persists, please email our...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
French fans go wild after World Cup victory

2018 FIFA World Cup FINAL | France beats Croatia 4-2 to win second World Cup title

Croatia vs England: an England fan in Russia

Fans clash with riot police as French World Cup celebrations turn ugly

England players joke around with rubber chicken as they train for Croatia semi-final

Marks & Spencer runs out of waistcoats ahead of 'Waistcoat Wednesday'

World Cup kicks off amid leopard print, sequins and a starry Russian performance



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Buju Banton turns 45

Who will win?

Stanley Beckford: the mento man

Miss Universe Ja to award int'l scholarships

Final two headed for World Clash series in October

Band tour life: Overcoming issues of touring

Chace The Great takes feature

SPORTS more
Daniel Phillips Wins Santo Domingo Opener

Daniel Phillips Wins Santo Domingo Opener

2018 FIFA World Cup FINAL | France beats Croatia 4-2 to win second World Cup title

Bajans out front at CUT

Reggie Lambe Scores In Cambridge Victory

Bermuda Wins CUT Athletic Championships

2018 FIFA World Cup FINAL | Croatian president asks Russia to back her team

POLITICS more
Haiti to name new prime minister 'as soon as possible

Haiti’s Prime Minister resigns

Phillips leads PNP delegation to LatAm, C'bean unity forum in Cuba

T&T Prime Minister defends delay in signing CARICOM Protocol on Contingent Rights

View live on DNO, first TV interview with Barbados PM Mia Mottley

Holness signs CARICOM agreements

Haiti’s Prime Minister resigns , President promises to respond to demands of Haitians

BUSINESS more
View live on DNO, first TV interview with Barbados PM Mia Mottley

Real Estate Brokers, Agents Meeting On July 16

AM Best: StarStone Ratings Remain Unchanged

Canadian planned to split lottery winnings — until she won

In embattled Venezuela, beauty offers ladder out of poverty

Are you focused on your goal?

Poland's double-edged vodka tradition

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Pedal cyclist killed as car overturns in Portland crash

Police investigating brawl

St Elizabeth police relax entertainment ban

One dead, eight injured after multi-vehicle crash in Port Antonio

Unidentified body found in Roaring River

Italian police seize villa overlooking Parlermo as part of €21m of assets from Sicilian mafia boss

Male decomposing body found in Westmoreland

RELATED STORIES
French fans go wild after World Cup victory

2018 FIFA World Cup FINAL | France beats Croatia 4-2 to win second World Cup title

Croatia vs England: an England fan in Russia

Fans clash with riot police as French World Cup celebrations turn ugly

England players joke around with rubber chicken as they train for Croatia semi-final

Marks & Spencer runs out of waistcoats ahead of 'Waistcoat Wednesday'

World Cup kicks off amid leopard print, sequins and a starry Russian performance

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
karen: I met this wonderful hacker that offers hacking services. Some of their services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram...

Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...