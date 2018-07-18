Kerber defeats Williams to win Wimbledon

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, July 18, 2018

LONDON, England (AP) - Angelique Kerber claimed her first Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over seven-time champion Serena Williams.Kerber made just five unforced errors compared to Williams' 24 as the German reversed the result of the 2016 final.It is the third Grand Slam title of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Serena nears eighth Wimbledon title

Kerber wins US Open title

Kerber wins US Open title

Serena wins seventh Wimbledon, record-equalling 22nd major title

Serena Williams wins her seventh Wimbledon title, 22nd major overall

Serena wins seventh Wimbledon, record-equalling 22nd major title

Serena, Kerber to meet in Wimbledon final



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae Soul Child wants to do it for the ladies

Festival Song to be decided tomorrow

Dancers' Paradise: Shanice Xpressionz living her dream

Near-death experience influences Radcliffe John's music

'Peso' chose music over cooking

Mackie Conscious hoping to take title to the west

In pictures: Incredible artworks on show at the World Bodypainting Festival

SPORTS more
Duffy tenth in Hamburg

2018 FIFA World Cup | Belgium beat England for third

Team officials upbeat about winning as DSC netball team arrives in Jamaica for AFNA tournament;

Bermuda draw with Puerto Rico in lacrosse

Williams smashes World U20 Champs record

Silver for Jamaica in Men's 4x100m relay

Miami divided as David Beckham tries to win over a sceptical city to football team bid

POLITICS more
Cuba to reshape government with new constitution

PM encourages Jamaicans to serve on public boards

Trump, Putin summit still on despite allegations that Russians interfered in US election

MPs approve move to reduce cost of legal aid

T'dad PM says decriminalising marijuana not a priority

Haiti lawmakers to vote today on PM's fate

Tabor condemns PM’s threat to direct law enforcement

BUSINESS more
Cuba to reshape government with new constitution

Jamaica lobbies for ousting of UC Rusal head

Premier: 19 Fintech Companies Incorporated

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting July 14

Smartest way to pay for college

JN Bank Customers Enjoy an Evening of Wine and Pottery

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 13 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Two guns seized in Westmorland, two in custody

PAJ writes to commish after police stop journalist from recording

Two arrested after cops seize firearms in Westmoreland

Salisbury's fears continue after police admit there could be more Novichok out there

Woman gets black eye for wanting 'Chiney man'

French police motorcycles crash during Bastille Day parade

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Kaamilah Nasir

RELATED STORIES
Serena nears eighth Wimbledon title

Kerber wins US Open title

Kerber wins US Open title

Serena wins seventh Wimbledon, record-equalling 22nd major title

Serena Williams wins her seventh Wimbledon title, 22nd major overall

Serena wins seventh Wimbledon, record-equalling 22nd major title

Serena, Kerber to meet in Wimbledon final

RECENT COMMENTS
Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Cash for Peerages businessman in £1m burglary as masked thieves raid his 30-room mansion while wife and son inside
Xia Leo: I never knew hacking into phones was possible. I read several tesmonials and recommendations about CYBER SPY HACKER but i simply ignored him until i give it a trial as i need clone my husband sim...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...