World's ugliest dog dead at age 9

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, July 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Zsa Zsa's 15 minutes in the limelight are over: The copiously drooling English bulldog named the âWorld's Ugliest Dogâ just weeks ago has died.The nine-year-old canine died in her sleep Tuesday morning, owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota,...read more

0
