Opposition Leader wins diplomatic passport case filed by private citizen

Antigua Observer - Friday, July 18, 2018

Opposition Leader Dr Denzil Douglas scored a legal victory on Friday when a High Court judge threw out a challenge filed by a private citizen to his right to sit in Parliament on the basis of his ownership of a Dominica diplomatic passport. High Court Judge Trevor Ward ruled that the civil...read more

