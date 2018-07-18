Reroofing of DSC to be completed soon

Dominica News Online - Friday, July 18, 2018

Ambassador of Cuba to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa has revealed that reroofing of the Dominica State College (DSC) is expected to complete in two or three weeks. He made that announcement while addressing a handing over ceremony...read more

