New US Consul upbeat on posting

Royal Gazette - Friday, July 18, 2018

The warmth of Bermudas people is extraordinarily special, the new United States Consul General said at the weekend. Constance Dierman said her work as a senior diplomat for the last 30 years had taken her to wonderful locations around the world. But she added The degree that almost every...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dierman calls on Deputy Premier

Diplomat revealed as new Consul General

New U.S. Consul General Appointed To Bermuda

Gods plan brought us together

New US Consul eager to get involved

Bermudas new US Consul General is announced

Arch teams up with Highbridge Capital to set up new Bermuda reinsurer



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Butterfield & Vallis Launch Estrella Beer

Art aficionados gather at Great Huts to celebrate the Legacy of Gene Pearson

For the Reckord | Contrasting intentions by Tivoli, L'Acadco dancers

McClurkin, Conner bring the word from afar - High J'can church participation expected at Ja Fun in the Son 2018

Grange remembers Suzanne Couch

Roman Stewart: the forgotten Festival winner

Musical Bliss

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, July 13, 2018

Barnes denied chequered flag at the death in Indianapolis

Duffy targets return to top

Blanchette confident of Somerset keeping cup

Parfitt-Williams Scores In Rudar Velenje Victory

BTA Announce Preliminary Carifta Team

Oliveira Moves Up To 4th in Jr Tour Of Ireland

POLITICS more
Senate passes Bill on audit committee

New OBA senator calls for more unity

Cabinet members to get good governance training, says PM

'A bit of a disaster'

Coming Sunday | Pharmacies under threat

NESOL boss admits to drug offence 25 years ago

Will Prime Minister Barrow be Compelled to Pay UHS Debt Via a Writ of Mandamus?

BUSINESS more
Higgins resigns as Puerto Rico utility CEO

You cant just talk about diversity

Cake shop opens in former post office

Entrepreneur gives lifeline to busy residents

ABIR Marks 25 Years & Looks To The Future

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 12 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 12 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Wandsworth prison's X-ray scanner not used for 'legal reasons'

Coming Sunday | Pharmacies under threat

Thieves plunder headstones as Venezuela's crisis turns grave

Morvant Caledonia hunts Army in FCB semis

Cops Make Oxycodone Bust in Spanish Lookout; More Tablets Seized in San Pedro

Man Critical after He Was Stabbed in San Pedro

Murder Charges to Come for Cliff Kirk Killers

RELATED STORIES
Dierman calls on Deputy Premier

Diplomat revealed as new Consul General

New U.S. Consul General Appointed To Bermuda

Gods plan brought us together

New US Consul eager to get involved

Bermudas new US Consul General is announced

Arch teams up with Highbridge Capital to set up new Bermuda reinsurer

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...