Adultery and forgiveness: to sin is human, to forgive is divine

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, July 18, 2018

"To sin is human, to forgive is divine." All of us have experienced that in different ways - with one another, between strangers, and between friends who have had difficulties between them.What would we do without the forgiveness of others? Have we...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dwight Fletcher | To err is human, to forgive is divine - Part I

Who tell yuh dat? The lies we believe: To err is human, to forgive is divine - Part I

Forgiveness

Diary of the ghetto priest | Sin, forgiveness and prostitution

Diary of a Ghetto Priest | ‘I murdered my Lord!’

Diary of the Ghetto Priest | Sin and Forgiveness

The blessedness of forgiveness



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Justin Bieber to cover up tattoo of Selena Gomez

Amy Schumer 'always has a baby bump'

Art aficionados gather at Great Huts to celebrate the Legacy of Gene Pearson

Kurt Riley to be honoured in New York

Contrasting intentions by Tivoli, L'Acadco dancers

McClurkin, Conner bring the word from afar - High J'can church participation expected at Ja Fun in the Son 2018

Grange remembers Suzanne Couch

SPORTS more
Brathwaite Lashes 110

Ramsaran stands up against TTCB critics

‘Overpayment’ was returned to NGC

Humphreys, Spicer emerge as new Solo t-tennis champs

Morvant Caledonia hunts Army in FCB semis

T&T boys fall in playoffs

Serena nears eighth Wimbledon title

POLITICS more
Will Prime Minister Barrow be Compelled to Pay UHS Debt Via a Writ of Mandamus?

SolGen’s Advice is Sought on Public Officers’ Eligibility to Run in Elections

Be on the Lookout for Persons Passing Off as Elections and Boundaries Staff

May's Brexit plan could 'kill' US trade deal — Trump

Donald Trump says Boris Johnson would make 'great prime minister'

Parliament: Order Of Business For July 13th

BBC axes Daily Politics show in bid to attract younger and more diverse viewers

BUSINESS more
Anand’s opens new branch in Pointe-a-Pierre

Plipdeco gets ‘good’ ratings from CariCRIS

Imbert: Great interest in NIF 20 year bonds

NGL ends day higher at $29.75

Supranational securities commission needed for single capital market — COFAP

US inflation reaches 2.9% in June, highest in six years

Hard Rock, Bet365 plan sports betting in New Jersey

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Morvant Caledonia hunts Army in FCB semis

Cops Make Oxycodone Bust in Spanish Lookout; More Tablets Seized in San Pedro

Man Critical after He Was Stabbed in San Pedro

Murder Charges to Come for Cliff Kirk Killers

1 Man Charged for Murder of Emmanuel Sosa

Nisani Garcia Charged for Orange Walk Murder of Alberto Vargas Jr.

Michael Tesecum Survives a Second Attempt on His Life

RELATED STORIES
Dwight Fletcher | To err is human, to forgive is divine - Part I

Who tell yuh dat? The lies we believe: To err is human, to forgive is divine - Part I

Forgiveness

Diary of the ghetto priest | Sin, forgiveness and prostitution

Diary of a Ghetto Priest | ‘I murdered my Lord!’

Diary of the Ghetto Priest | Sin and Forgiveness

The blessedness of forgiveness

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...