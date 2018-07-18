MoD criticised for 10,000 empty homes amid deal costing taxpayer 'billions'

Telegraph UK - Thursday, July 18, 2018

To provide a full account of what it is doing to raise satisfaction levels among personnel. The report holds particular criticism for the 1996 sale and leaseback deal between the MoD and Annington Property Limited of over 55,000 residential properties. The MoD agreed to rent homes back from the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Presidents Club dinner: treatment of female staff 'fell short of what would be expected in the 21st century', says watchdog

Jared O'Mara MP quits Labour party and hits out at treatment over suspension

Bob Higgins trial: Wife saw 'nothing abnormal', court hears

Banker's wife whose husband took mistress to his office party wins right to divorce him in England

Sharif loyalists arrested as former PM returns to appeal conviction

Military covenant at risk from pay cap and 'lamentable' accommodation provision 

MoD's  housing plan is 'short on detail' and risks driving personnel out of the military 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Late arrival of mangoes affect festival

Game of Thrones earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations

Rojjah wants to be musical great

Jah Wiz is aiming for the top

Escarpment Road church serving the people

STAR of the Month: Shenseea targets Nicki Minaj, Beyonce levels

Quin rewrites rules of fame game

SPORTS more
Meet Bermuda Netball Player Sélah Tuzo

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Sélah Tuzo

Brathwaite century gives Windies Day 1 control

Wilson & Gomes Win Cricket Players Of Week

Wilson & Gomes Win Cricket Players Of Week

Parfitt-Williams scores in big win

Oliveira fourth overall in Ireland

POLITICS more
Parliament: Order Of Business For July 13th

BBC axes Daily Politics show in bid to attract younger and more diverse viewers

Jamaica PM wants change in bureaucratic culture

PNP ensdorses Brown as electoral boss

Holness says public servants must change 'bureaucratic culture'

Game of Thrones earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations

CARICOM requests Chile’s help for future disasters

BUSINESS more
Premier Congratulates Small Business Owner

BFIS Award $230,000 In Scholarships

Abir celebrates and looks to the future

BFM edge down 0.2

Holness says public servants must change 'bureaucratic culture'

Dickinson and Zuill join Media Council

BFIS awards 230,000 in scholarships

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Parliament: Order Of Business For July 13th

Bird shooting season to begin August 18

Police heroes honoured at annual bravery awards

Police and prosecution lawyers fail to correctly disclose evidence in nearly half of cases, watchdog says

Police: Email Scam Attempts To Extort Money

Sharif loyalists arrested as former PM returns to appeal conviction

US reopens investigation of Emmett Till murder 63 years after brutal killing inspired civil rights movement

RELATED STORIES
Presidents Club dinner: treatment of female staff 'fell short of what would be expected in the 21st century', says watchdog

Jared O'Mara MP quits Labour party and hits out at treatment over suspension

Bob Higgins trial: Wife saw 'nothing abnormal', court hears

Banker's wife whose husband took mistress to his office party wins right to divorce him in England

Sharif loyalists arrested as former PM returns to appeal conviction

Military covenant at risk from pay cap and 'lamentable' accommodation provision 

MoD's  housing plan is 'short on detail' and risks driving personnel out of the military 

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Cardi brown: Thanks to Dr Ofua ofure for curing me of Herpes with his herbal medicine whcih i purchase from him and make use of it for 3 weeks, according to his instructions and today am free from herpes,...

Watch launch of 2016 World Creole Music Festival live
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JACK: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...