JAS is doing well - Grant

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Norman Grant, outgoing president of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), is reporting that a number of economic gains were achieved during financial year 2017-18, as the effort to reposition the JAS as an independent and viable organisation...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JAS weighing $500m bond float

JAS weighing $500m bond float

Several new features for this year's Denbigh

$87-m boost for Denbigh show

JAS settles FINSAC debt

JAS reports $443 million in net assets

JAS, Digicel sign $30m sponsorship deal



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Miss Jamaica World Cornwall on tomorrow

Stinga Blunt drops Bubble

Etana treats Florida fans

'Time' pays for Protoje

Palace Amusement movie vouchers - sales suspended

The Met Summer Encores continue with Verdi's Il Trovatore this Sunday

The heights of courage

SPORTS more
It's a good job Croatia don't make cars that could be vandalised if we lose, says football police chief

Tennis Association misses selection deadline

Edwards qualifies for 100m semifinals

It’s an all European success

T&T opens with big win

Cuba sweeps past Calypso Spikers

Time for action at ARC

POLITICS more
Tennis Association misses selection deadline

Business, consumer confidence steady - But pollster detects signs of restlessness over jobs

Who did the PNP fire?

The shine is coming off the PM's ball

Samsung opens world's biggest smartphone factory in India

Nigeria lawmakers to investigate State oil company

Out as UK foreign secretary: One more twist in Boris saga

BUSINESS more
Business, consumer confidence steady - But pollster detects signs of restlessness over jobs

Byles takes the helm at Student Living

PetroCaribe Fund transition - US$1.6b fund to flow into government coffers

Singapore moves to cool down resurgent property market

How China could hurt US once it runs out of imports to tax

Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

India muscles past France in World Bank ranking

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
It's a good job Croatia don't make cars that could be vandalised if we lose, says football police chief

Edwards qualifies for 100m semifinals

It’s an all European success

Myths and misconceptions about cannabis

Los Angeles kicks off long-delayed licensing for marijuana growers

16 illegal job agencies closed in 2017/18

Woman shot and killed, another injured

RELATED STORIES
JAS weighing $500m bond float

JAS weighing $500m bond float

Several new features for this year's Denbigh

$87-m boost for Denbigh show

JAS settles FINSAC debt

JAS reports $443 million in net assets

JAS, Digicel sign $30m sponsorship deal

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...