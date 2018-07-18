Chris becomes second hurricane of Atlantic season

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, July 18, 2018

MIAMI, United States (AFP) â Tropical Storm Chris surged Tuesday into hurricane strength as it churned away from the US East coast and became the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, forecasters said.Chris, a Category One hurricane, packed maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tropical Storm Beryl forms off Lesser Antilles

Hurricane Gert churns up dangerous swells on US east coast

Tropical Storm Colin heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Colin heads toward Florida

First TS of season teeters on brink of hurricane

Bermuda braces for TS Leslie

Alberto prods Atlantic hurricane season to an early start



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Palace Amusement movie vouchers - sales suspended

The Met Summer Encores continue with Verdi's Il Trovatore this Sunday

The heights of courage

Survive - and GET OUT!

Reggae Sumfest’s Joe takes on a new ‘balanced’ lifestyle

PAN outgrows Half-Way Tree venue

Carnival Cruise Line returns after 8 year absence

SPORTS more
Thompson, Fraser-Pryce, Dacres head Jamaica's Athletics World Cup team

CR7 already making money for Juve

Christian Sasso crowned national sporting clays champion

Under-20s hunt medals in long jump

Time for a - new era - Ronaldo - Portuguese star explains Juventus move

Brooks' century leads Windies 'A' recovery

Squash siblings win junior Caribbean titles

POLITICS more
Business, consumer confidence steady - But pollster - detects signs of restlessness over jobs

After Months of Delay, Cycling Elections to be Held on July 14th, 2018

Has the UDP Boxed Philloughby Out of Port Loyola Convention?

Holness gives cheque to relatives of brain-damaged 14-y-o

UPDATE: Petrojam general manager steps down

O-Wrap: Probe in Standpipe police shooting ... Caricom heads fast-track CSME ... Ja shine at World U-20 Champs

PetroJam general manager quits

BUSINESS more
PepsiCo beverage sales dip, but snack sales increase

Business Briefs

European exporters adjust trade flow to avoid US tariffs

Apple sets up iPhones to relay location for 911 calls

BMW to make electric MINIs in China

Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

It's time for local businesses to embrace social-media marketing

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Woman shot and killed, another injured

UPDATE: Woman shot and killed, daughter injured

UNCAC Consultations Begin with Round of Meetings in Belize City

All Confiscated Assets Released to BSWAMA Says SolGen Hawke

Small Drug Bust in the West

American Expat Clifford Kirk Dies; Charges to be Upgraded to Murder for 3 Accused

O-Wrap: Probe in Standpipe police shooting ... Caricom heads fast-track CSME ... Ja shine at World U-20 Champs

RELATED STORIES
Tropical Storm Beryl forms off Lesser Antilles

Hurricane Gert churns up dangerous swells on US east coast

Tropical Storm Colin heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Colin heads toward Florida

First TS of season teeters on brink of hurricane

Bermuda braces for TS Leslie

Alberto prods Atlantic hurricane season to an early start

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...