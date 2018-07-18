Ministry of Health Looking Elsewhere for Cheaper Dialysis Treatment

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, July 18, 2018

The Ministry of Health is currently spending two million dollars to assist persons with renal failure. The assistance comes in the form of dialysis treatment which is costly and unaffordable [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Belize to Get Support from International Community

Youths Talk HIV/AIDS

Port of Belize Gets New Area for Quarantine Treatment

SMART donates to Hand in Hand Ministries

Annual Health Fair Offers Important Tests

Be on the Lookout for Measles

Upgrade Coming for George Price Highway



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Cruise Line returns after 8 year absence

Court allows fresh evidence in Vybz Kartel case

The pros and cons of buying a home with cash

Mega cruise line resumes calls to Dominica

Using sport to change lives

TABS launches womens collection

Tuesdays @ the theatre | Directions from a distance - Travel, technology allow Prout to do projects in other countries

SPORTS more
Meet Bermuda Netball Player Amali Smith

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Amali Smith

Butterfield & Vallis Teams Up With Endeavour

Oliveira in sixth place in Ireland

Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus

Phillips Unbeaten Run In Caribbean Continues

Phillips Unbeaten Run In Caribbean Continues

POLITICS more
After Months of Delay, Cycling Elections to be Held on July 14th, 2018

Has the UDP Boxed Philloughby Out of Port Loyola Convention?

Holness gives cheque to relatives of brain-damaged 14-y-o

UPDATE: Petrojam general manager steps down

O-Wrap: Probe in Standpipe police shooting ... Caricom heads fast-track CSME ... Ja shine at World U-20 Champs

PetroJam general manager quits

Petrojam general manager steps down

BUSINESS more
Price for Regular Gasoline Sees a Nominal Decrease; Consumers are not Happy

Bahamas Has no Intention of Joining CSME

Arbitrade Now Listed On Registrar of Companies

Bahamas PM says he has no interest in joining CSME

Cuba re-authorises private sector, but with tighter controls

Ascendant Stem camp draws more girls

One shares fall 1.7

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
UNCAC Consultations Begin with Round of Meetings in Belize City

All Confiscated Assets Released to BSWAMA Says SolGen Hawke

Small Drug Bust in the West

American Expat Clifford Kirk Dies; Charges to be Upgraded to Murder for 3 Accused

O-Wrap: Probe in Standpipe police shooting ... Caricom heads fast-track CSME ... Ja shine at World U-20 Champs

Bail extended for St James teacher charged with causing death by dangerous driving

27-Year-Old Man Found Injured On Front Street

RELATED STORIES
Belize to Get Support from International Community

Youths Talk HIV/AIDS

Port of Belize Gets New Area for Quarantine Treatment

SMART donates to Hand in Hand Ministries

Annual Health Fair Offers Important Tests

Be on the Lookout for Measles

Upgrade Coming for George Price Highway

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
COMPOSITE HACKS: ✅MEET THE REAL HACKERS✅ I Always Feel Bad Whenever we receive complaints from Clients About The Hackers They Met Before They Heard about us. These Days There Are alot of Hackers Online, You...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...