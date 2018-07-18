Woman allegedly mistreated by T'dad immigration gets lawyer

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW Anthony Hylton is to represent the Jamaican woman who was last week denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago along with her four-month-old son.Hylton, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer yesterday, said that the manner in which it was reported that the woman and her child were...read more

