DEAR BELLA: Soldier lover disappeared after Maria and I need to find him

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

Dear Bella, I know I have heard people make fun about the soldiers who were in Dominica during the passage of Hurricane Maria but my story is no joke. And before any one of you judge me, let me just...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
DEAR BELLA: My boyfriend is a cheapskate

DEAR BELLA: My husband’s children hate me

DEAR BELLA: My ex is blackmailing me over nude pics

DEAR BELLA: My minister lover has fallen out of love with me

Why do I always get the bad apples?

I am stuck with a girlfriend and her boyfriend

I am pregnant for a married man and he doesn’t care



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
O-Wrap: New evidence allowed in Kartel case… Weir takes up rugby… Aug 1 for Caricom refusal procedure

Carnival Cruise Line returns to Dominica

Kartel anxious as appeal begins .... Court admits new evidence

Beenie Man cried when he learnt of Krystal's pregnancy

Couch kept strong to end of breast cancer struggle

Vybz Kartel Appeal | Court cuts time to hear legal arguments

Court allows fresh evidence in Vybz Kartel case

SPORTS more
Weekend Sporting Activities with James Adderley

Butterfield battles through for seventh

Bascome gets in some sparring

Weir confirmed as member of Jamaica's rugby team

$1 Million Marshall Family Fund For Football

$1 Million Marshall Family Fund For Football

Eight rescued from Thai cave, but five remain trapped

POLITICS more
Leading ministers quit British PM’s cabinet over handling of Brexit

Dunkley & Minister Simmons On Gaming Delays

Minister Meets With Bascomes To Discuss Farm,

Update: Jeremy Hunt named UK's new foreign minister to replace Johnson

Boris Johnson’s resignation letter to British PM Theresa May

Reid rejects PNP claims of misuse of funds in NW St Ann

Couch battled stage four breast cancer for two years

BUSINESS more
Three stocks rise on BSX

BFIS Interns Head To Atlanta And Chicago

BFIS interns head for US

BMAs Byrne named to top IAIS committee role

Khyah Bagley-Pearman Wins Conyers Award

Byrne Appointed Vice Chair of IAIS Task Force

PNP tackles gov't on economy

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Ladyville Police Gets 2 Motorcycles

Inmates will be given phones in cells in attempt to curb violence

Cop accused of being car stealing ring mastermind granted bail

Five arrested after cops seize two illegal firearms

Kartel anxious as appeal begins .... Court admits new evidence

Four arrested for violating curfew order

Drugs crisis in Indian state 'more deadly than 15 years of terrorism' as government employees to be tested

RELATED STORIES
DEAR BELLA: My boyfriend is a cheapskate

DEAR BELLA: My husband’s children hate me

DEAR BELLA: My ex is blackmailing me over nude pics

DEAR BELLA: My minister lover has fallen out of love with me

Why do I always get the bad apples?

I am stuck with a girlfriend and her boyfriend

I am pregnant for a married man and he doesn’t care

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...