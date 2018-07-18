7pm Live Video: July 9 ZBM Evening News

Bernews - Monday, July 18, 2018

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
30 Minute Video: May 4 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 27 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 26 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 25 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 19 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 10 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 30 ZBM Evening News



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Cruise Line returns to Dominica

Kartel anxious as appeal begins .... Court admits new evidence

Beenie Man cried when he learnt of Krystal's pregnancy

Couch kept strong to end of breast cancer struggle

Vybz Kartel Appeal | Court cuts time to hear legal arguments

Court allows fresh evidence in Vybz Kartel case

Vybz Kartel Appeal | Lawyers ask court to accept fresh evidence

SPORTS more
Weir confirmed as member of Jamaica's rugby team

$1 Million Marshall Family Fund For Football

$1 Million Marshall Family Fund For Football

Eight rescued from Thai cave, but five remain trapped

Bermuda ready to host CUT Games

Weekend violence at cricket clubs

ANNOUNCEMENT: Phlebotomy Technician Course(PBT)

POLITICS more
Dunkley & Minister Simmons On Gaming Delays

Minister Meets With Bascomes To Discuss Farm,

Update: Jeremy Hunt named UK's new foreign minister to replace Johnson

Boris Johnson’s resignation letter to British PM Theresa May

Reid rejects PNP claims of misuse of funds in NW St Ann

Couch battled stage four breast cancer for two years

British foreign secretary quits in protest at May's Brexit plan

BUSINESS more
BFIS Interns Head To Atlanta And Chicago

BFIS interns head for US

BMAs Byrne named to top IAIS committee role

Khyah Bagley-Pearman Wins Conyers Award

Byrne Appointed Vice Chair of IAIS Task Force

PNP tackles gov't on economy

Conyers awards leadership scholarship

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Cop accused of being car stealing ring mastermind granted bail

Five arrested after cops seize two illegal firearms

Kartel anxious as appeal begins .... Court admits new evidence

Four arrested for violating curfew order

Drugs crisis in Indian state 'more deadly than 15 years of terrorism' as government employees to be tested

Vybz Kartel Appeal | Court cuts time to hear legal arguments

Regiment Recruits Tackle Assault Course

RELATED STORIES
30 Minute Video: May 4 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 27 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 26 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 25 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 19 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: April 10 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 30 ZBM Evening News

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...