Caterer and singer Suzanne Couch dies

Jamaica Observer - Monday, July 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Celebrated caterer and singer Suzanne Couch died this morning in Mexico, OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt. Couch was battling stage four breast cancer.She recently performed at Hope In The Hills benefit concert at Strawberry Hill in St Andrew, where she and her band...read more

