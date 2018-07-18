ECCB reconstitutes Eastern Caribbean payments council

Nation News - Sunday, July 18, 2018

BASSETERRE â The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has reconstituted the Eastern Caribbean Payments Council as part of its mandate to provide general oversight of the payment and settlements system....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Montserrat to try Digital Eastern Caribbean Dollars with blockchain start-up Bitt

ECCB projects economic growth of over two per cent for OECS countries

ECCB Governor says hurricane reversed significant strides in 2017

ECCB Governor hints at establishment of regional resilience fund

ECCB launches five-year strategic plan

ECCB reassures public about safety of currency

ECCU credit bureau expected to boost lending



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
SOCIAL SCENE: Sandals fetes team

Choir With A Cause

Art, fashion extend a lifeline

Jammin' with The Astronauts

Hall adds dancehall flavour to new album

New documentary defines linkages between Jamaica and Newfoundland

Story of the Song | 'Well Done' in the space of a football half - Kabaka Pyramid first performs song with chik-V

SPORTS more
WEATHER UODATE (5:00 PM): Tropical Storm Warning discontinued for Dominica

Jamaica, Chile to share expertise in sports

Terceira Continues Competing In Belgium

Tennis: Daniel Phillips Wins Opener In Jamaica

Terceira Continues Competing In Belgium

Tennis: Daniel Phillips Wins Opener In Jamaica

Southampton Win Western County Opener

POLITICS more
British woman exposed to Novichok nerve agent dies — police

PM urges J'cans to commit to 30 minutes of exercise per day

Dr Peter David Phillips — the other side

A new political culture for the new Jamaica

Donald Trump: An emperor or disaster on the world stage?

Holness's blatant breach of his own standard

Peter Phillips can't fool all the people all the time

BUSINESS more
Guide book captures the imagination

Seadrill Reorganizes, Emerges From Bankruptcy

Jamaica FDI flows fall 18%

Nicaragua's crisis deals a crushing blow to businesses large and small

Locals lose out in Rwanda's second-hand clothes war

Four years and waiting for MOE pension

Tourism earnings up despite state of emergency

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Mayor to engage police in restoring order in congested Santa Cruz

British woman exposed to Novichok nerve agent dies — police

Novichok: Woman dies after exposure to nerve agent - police launch murder investigation

Brazil judge orders Lula to remain in prison overturning earlier ruling to release former president

Missing woman traced

Jamaica, Chile to share expertise in sports

Lula still in prison after Brazil judge voids shock release order

RELATED STORIES
Montserrat to try Digital Eastern Caribbean Dollars with blockchain start-up Bitt

ECCB projects economic growth of over two per cent for OECS countries

ECCB Governor says hurricane reversed significant strides in 2017

ECCB Governor hints at establishment of regional resilience fund

ECCB launches five-year strategic plan

ECCB reassures public about safety of currency

ECCU credit bureau expected to boost lending

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...