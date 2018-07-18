Confident England reach first World Cup semi-final in 28 years

Nation News - Saturday, July 18, 2018

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - England defied almost three decades of disappointment to move confidently into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990 as headers from Harry Maguire and Dele...read more

